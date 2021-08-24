Bitcoinus Reaches Market Cap of $3,479.58 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. Bitcoinus has a total market capitalization of $3,479.58 and $37.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Bitcoinus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,296.58 or 0.99949432 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00042816 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007201 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00072954 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00010180 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00009969 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000998 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

