BitDAO 24-Hour Volume Reaches $11.42 Million (BIT)

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. During the last week, BitDAO has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One BitDAO coin can now be bought for $1.52 or 0.00003162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitDAO has a market cap of $334.22 million and $11.42 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00053213 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.56 or 0.00126061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.18 or 0.00156504 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003565 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,833.53 or 0.99570912 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $476.54 or 0.00991970 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,213.94 or 0.06690190 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BitDAO

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 220,000,999 coins. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO . BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

