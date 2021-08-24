BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Director Pozzo James Dal Sells 7,022 Shares

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $274,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of BJRI stock traded up $1.74 on Tuesday, reaching $40.82. 313,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,278. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.94 million, a P/E ratio of -39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $63.42.
BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. Equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on BJRI shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.
BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile
BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.
