BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Director Pozzo James Dal Sells 7,022 Shares

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $274,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of BJRI stock traded up $1.74 on Tuesday, reaching $40.82. 313,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,278. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.94 million, a P/E ratio of -39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $63.42.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. Equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $39,907,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $20,560,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $20,104,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $19,647,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,411,000 after acquiring an additional 257,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BJRI shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.