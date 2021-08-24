Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Position Boosted by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 271.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Knight alerts:

BKI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Black Knight currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.58.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.77 per share, for a total transaction of $997,603.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight stock opened at $76.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $361.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.85 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Black Knight’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.