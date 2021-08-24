Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Trading Down 3.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND)’s share price traded down 3.8% during trading on Monday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $22.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Blend Labs traded as low as $17.36 and last traded at $17.37. 8,160 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 881,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.05.

BLND has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.44.

Blend Labs Company Profile (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

