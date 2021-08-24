Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 86 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.58 on Tuesday, reaching $172.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,903. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.50. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $106.13 and a 52 week high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

