Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.88 Million Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 645.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 4,500.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO stock traded up $4.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $353.79. The stock had a trading volume of 22,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,224. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $216.23 and a one year high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.96.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.74 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TWLO. TheStreet upgraded Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.96.

In other Twilio news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total transaction of $184,482.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $492,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,946,951.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,016 shares of company stock worth $66,186,460 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

