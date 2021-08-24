Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bodycote PLC provides thermal processing services through heat treatment, metal joining, surface technology and Hot Isostatic Pressing. It serves aerospace, defense, automotive, power generation, oil & gas, construction, medical and transportation industry. Bodycote PLC is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom. “

Get Bodycote alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BYPLF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bodycote has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

BYPLF opened at $11.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.49. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.05. Bodycote has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $11.85.

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bodycote (BYPLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.