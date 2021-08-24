Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Shares Acquired by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,394 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy were worth $11,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BCEI. Sourcerock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 468.0% in the first quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,101,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,370,000 after purchasing an additional 907,874 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 23.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,092,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,498,000 after acquiring an additional 585,109 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $5,981,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 415.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 171,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 138,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $4,864,000. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $140,222.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,166,349.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BCEI traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.55. 1,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.79. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $50.98.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $156.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Bonanza Creek Energy’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BCEI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

Bonanza Creek Energy Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

