Boosted Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $78,588.00 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be purchased for $5.48 or 0.00011361 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Boosted Finance has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. Boosted Finance has a market capitalization of $327,758.28 and approximately $78,588.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00054275 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.33 or 0.00125163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.67 or 0.00156998 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,148.78 or 0.99896730 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $482.55 or 0.01001164 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,259.05 or 0.06761726 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

