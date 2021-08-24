Boston Financial Mangement LLC Acquires 581 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.32. 302,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,946,965. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.32. The company has a market cap of $234.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

