Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $28.99 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $28,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 875,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,632,000 after buying an additional 10,298 shares during the period. Markel Corp acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 19.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 39.0% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 6.2% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

LMT traded up $1.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $359.20. The company had a trading volume of 8,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $402.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $373.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

