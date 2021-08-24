Boston Financial Mangement LLC Makes New Investment in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 59,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,109,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 151.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IAC. BTIG Research downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.47.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.63. 3,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,984. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $74.67 and a 1 year high of $179.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion and a PE ratio of 10.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.08.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The company had revenue of $829.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

