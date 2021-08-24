Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 25,524 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,524 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies comprises 1.7% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $42,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In other news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total transaction of $3,006,468.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total value of $1,507,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,893 shares in the company, valued at $12,872,523.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,407 shares of company stock worth $15,868,812 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 target price (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.57.

TYL stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $472.73. The company had a trading volume of 334 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,565. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.58 and a 52 week high of $498.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $472.06. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 127.55 and a beta of 0.60.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. Equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.