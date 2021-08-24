Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 681,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,216 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $29,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific stock opened at $43.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.81. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Edward F. Mackey sold 68,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $2,911,668.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,013,166.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 78,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $3,330,197.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,106,950.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 558,415 shares of company stock worth $24,349,082. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.48.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.