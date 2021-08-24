Boyar Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter valued at $450,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter valued at $3,971,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. 74.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.03. 251,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,535,007. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.00.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qurate Retail presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

In related news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $1,325,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,562,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,958,809.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $1,876,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,412,929 shares in the company, valued at $30,185,741.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 868,534 shares of company stock worth $11,628,052. Insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.