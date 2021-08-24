Boyar Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Madison Square Garden Sports comprises 2.3% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Boyar Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSGS. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $3,228,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 85.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 69.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 99,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,942,000 after buying an additional 40,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

MSGS traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $165.27. 596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,361. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.80. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12-month low of $140.15 and a 12-month high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $2.79. The firm had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.21 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 34.95% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 1998.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.27) EPS. Analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.50.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

