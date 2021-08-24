Boyar Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the quarter. Angi accounts for approximately 1.0% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Angi were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Angi by 5.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Angi in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Angi by 11.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Angi by 7.8% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Angi by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the period. 13.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANGI. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Angi from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Angi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

Shares of ANGI traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.65. The stock had a trading volume of 22,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.13 and a beta of 1.92. Angi Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Angi had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $420.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Angi’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Angi Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 271,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,826,563.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

