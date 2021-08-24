Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.25. Braemar Hotels & Resorts posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 220%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 20.45% and a negative net margin of 21.57%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BHR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of NYSE:BHR opened at $4.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.56. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $292.29 million, a PE ratio of 59.63 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

In related news, Director Matthew D. Rinaldi bought 4,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeremy Welter purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 933.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,186,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200,770 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 820.3% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 350.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,561,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,045 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC raised its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,394,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after acquiring an additional 907,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $4,489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

