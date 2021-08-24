Brandon Ziegler Sells 8,252 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) VP Brandon Ziegler sold 8,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.42, for a total value of $1,092,729.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,253 shares in the company, valued at $9,170,482.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $137.00 on Tuesday. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.39 and a 1 year high of $140.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 36.88% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.59 million. Analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist raised their price objective on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.63.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WK. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 28.6% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

