Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 54,424 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,424 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $12,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,006,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,752,000 after buying an additional 1,530,364 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 13,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

Shares of MS stock traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $103.02. 31,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,229,115. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $187.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.55. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $45.86 and a one year high of $104.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.29.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

