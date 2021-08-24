Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 5,662 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $18,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,323,402,000 after buying an additional 2,060,453 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,887,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,007,673,000 after purchasing an additional 98,816 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,758,000 after purchasing an additional 230,261 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,004,000 after purchasing an additional 150,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,919,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,187,831,000 after purchasing an additional 185,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $332.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $210.42 and a twelve month high of $334.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $310.19.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.57.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,644,208.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

