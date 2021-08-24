Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $11.29 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,031 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $11,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSI. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 323.2% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 114.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.64.

In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.93. 750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,949. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.81 and a 52 week high of $241.18. The firm has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.46.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

