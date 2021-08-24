Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 21,116 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 1,171.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,116 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $10,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 423.5% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on POOL shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.14.

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total value of $815,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $4,742,647.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,278 shares in the company, valued at $35,290,963.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,680 shares of company stock worth $24,818,544 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of POOL stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $473.96. 383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,031. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $285.92 and a 1 year high of $495.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $467.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 0.78.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

