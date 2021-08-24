Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 22,151 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,151 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $8,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,017,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,958,000 after acquiring an additional 118,741 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 33.8% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 24.8% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,353,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,658,000 after buying an additional 467,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.9% during the first quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 23,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.13. 2,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,917. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $239.35. The company has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.08.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.59.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

