Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Holdings Boosted by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 0.9% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 20,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 46,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 305,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,385,000 after acquiring an additional 15,287 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 73,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after acquiring an additional 14,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.56. 316,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,865,714. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.41. The company has a market cap of $152.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.37, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.43%.

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

