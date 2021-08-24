Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.04% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Brixmor Property Group Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers primarily in the United States. Brixmor Property Group Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.35.

NYSE:BRX remained flat at $$22.80 during trading hours on Tuesday. 3,074,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,198,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.71. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.20 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 17.90%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 335,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,947,765.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $820,400 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 940.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter worth about $200,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

