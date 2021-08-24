Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Lowered to “Hold” at Truist Financial

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) was downgraded by equities researchers at Truist Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $27.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.08% from the stock’s current price.

BNL has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

NYSE BNL traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.45. 15,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,095. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion and a PE ratio of 56.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.12. Broadstone Net Lease has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $27.32.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 2.67%. Research analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $4,889,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter valued at about $2,028,000. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter valued at about $626,000. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.