Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Lowered to “Hold” at Truist Financial

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) was downgraded by equities researchers at Truist Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $27.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.08% from the stock’s current price.
BNL has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.38.
NYSE BNL traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.45. 15,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,095. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion and a PE ratio of 56.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.12. Broadstone Net Lease has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $27.32.
In other news, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $4,889,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter valued at about $2,028,000. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter valued at about $626,000. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.36% of the company’s stock.
Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile
BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.
See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.