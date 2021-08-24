Brokerages Anticipate BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $116.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) to report $116.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $115.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $118.30 million. BancFirst posted sales of $110.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full year sales of $472.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $467.00 million to $477.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $441.75 million, with estimates ranging from $435.30 million to $448.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. BancFirst had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 13.55%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BANF shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANF opened at $57.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.42. BancFirst has a one year low of $39.20 and a one year high of $77.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 45.33%.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

