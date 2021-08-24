Brokerages Anticipate DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Will Post Earnings of $2.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) to announce $2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for DaVita’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.28. DaVita reported earnings per share of $1.80 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DaVita will report full year earnings of $9.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.13 to $9.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DaVita.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on DVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.60.

Shares of NYSE:DVA traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.83. 254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,029. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.28. DaVita has a 52 week low of $80.85 and a 52 week high of $136.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29.

In other DaVita news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total value of $627,617.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,161.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $4,960,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,663,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,963 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,151 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 10,677.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,584,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after buying an additional 1,569,519 shares during the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the second quarter valued at about $49,245,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in DaVita by 276.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,047,000 after buying an additional 374,996 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,981,000. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 26.3% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,184,000 after acquiring an additional 292,443 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

