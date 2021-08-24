Brokerages Anticipate DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) to Post $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) to announce $0.83 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.85. DXC Technology reported earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full-year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DXC Technology.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DXC shares. Citigroup increased their target price on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.08.

DXC stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,496. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.34. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $44.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.46.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,004.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $74,984.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 19,414 shares of company stock worth $764,413 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 2.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 3.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DXC Technology (DXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.