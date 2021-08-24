Brokerages Anticipate Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) to report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings. Rackspace Technology reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.97. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%.

RXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered Rackspace Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays lowered Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.12.

Shares of Rackspace Technology stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Rackspace Technology has a 52-week low of $13.07 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion and a PE ratio of -9.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.03.

In related news, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $229,886.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $53,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,191 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,011. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,613 shares of company stock valued at $835,364. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXT. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,931,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,705,000 after purchasing an additional 991,873 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,917,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,831,000 after purchasing an additional 391,993 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,214,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,037,000 after acquiring an additional 673,974 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,386,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,794,000 after acquiring an additional 687,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,948,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,207,000 after acquiring an additional 381,781 shares during the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rackspace Technology (RXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT)

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.