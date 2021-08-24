Brokerages Anticipate Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) to report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings. Rackspace Technology reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.97. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rackspace Technology.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%.

RXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered Rackspace Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays lowered Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.12.

Shares of Rackspace Technology stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Rackspace Technology has a 52-week low of $13.07 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion and a PE ratio of -9.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.03.

In related news, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $229,886.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $53,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,191 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,011. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,613 shares of company stock valued at $835,364. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXT. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,931,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,705,000 after purchasing an additional 991,873 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,917,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,831,000 after purchasing an additional 391,993 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,214,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,037,000 after acquiring an additional 673,974 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,386,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,794,000 after acquiring an additional 687,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,948,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,207,000 after acquiring an additional 381,781 shares during the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rackspace Technology (RXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.