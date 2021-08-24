Brokerages Anticipate SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $160.97 Million

Brokerages expect that SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) will report sales of $160.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $159.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $162.70 million. SL Green Realty reported sales of $173.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full-year sales of $652.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $651.69 million to $652.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $683.25 million, with estimates ranging from $663.20 million to $703.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.89.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,796. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,000,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,077,000 after purchasing an additional 228,788 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 996,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,742,000 after acquiring an additional 175,140 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 540,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,223,000 after acquiring an additional 109,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

