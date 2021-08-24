Brokerages Anticipate WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) will announce $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is ($0.03). WideOpenWest posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.37). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.78 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on WOW. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Claar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WideOpenWest in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in WideOpenWest in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in WideOpenWest in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in WideOpenWest by 150.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in WideOpenWest in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WideOpenWest stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.98. 2,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,479. WideOpenWest has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $23.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.57.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

