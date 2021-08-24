Brokerages Expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.31 Billion

Equities research analysts expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to announce $4.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.43 billion. General Mills posted sales of $4.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year sales of $17.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.73 billion to $18.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $17.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.72 billion to $17.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover General Mills.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its stake in General Mills by 2.3% in the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.8% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.3% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock opened at $59.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. General Mills has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $65.52. The stock has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 53.83%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Mills (GIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.