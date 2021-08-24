Brokerages Expect Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) will post $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Infosys’ earnings. Infosys posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Infosys will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Separately, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFY. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 4.8% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 56,951,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,206,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,833 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 1.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,816,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,161,558,000 after purchasing an additional 737,732 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 619.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,164,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,358,000 after purchasing an additional 42,329,564 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Infosys by 12.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,498,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 81.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,240,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,904,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INFY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.88. 6,420,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,141,904. Infosys has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $24.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.78. The stock has a market cap of $101.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.87.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

