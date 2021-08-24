Brokerages Expect PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to Post $1.17 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) will post $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PVH’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25. PVH reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 800%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PVH will report full year earnings of $6.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $7.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.13 to $9.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.03) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PVH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PVH from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global started coverage on PVH in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on PVH from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of PVH by 107.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 16,092 shares in the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 5.8% in the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 114,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,296,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PVH by 32.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,745,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $187,848,000 after acquiring an additional 426,297 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the second quarter valued at $292,613,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of PVH by 123,942.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 8,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

PVH traded up $3.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.81. 32,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,202. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.36. PVH has a 1-year low of $49.96 and a 1-year high of $121.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

