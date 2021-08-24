Brokerages Set Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) PT at $7.40

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMRX shares. TheStreet raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 575,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 174,464 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1,219.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 450,699 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 152,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $4,999,000. Institutional investors own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

AMRX opened at $5.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.17, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.00. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $535.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.26 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 58.68% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

