Brokerages Set Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Price Target at $562.83

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $579.50.

Several analysts recently commented on FICO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other news, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total transaction of $6,323,949.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.07, for a total value of $8,634,154.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,669,429.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,172 shares of company stock worth $33,124,471. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 25.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO traded up $5.85 on Tuesday, reaching $454.28. 196,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,176. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $501.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 1.24. Fair Isaac has a 12 month low of $380.00 and a 12 month high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 112.14% and a net margin of 26.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

