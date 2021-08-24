Brokerages Set International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Target Price at $27.00

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE:INSW opened at $16.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.08. International Seaways has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $22.39.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 54.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $46.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Seaways will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSW. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Seaways in the first quarter worth $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Seaways in the second quarter worth $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 87.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 96.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 99.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

