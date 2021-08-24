Brokerages Set Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Target Price at $4.29

Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.29.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RROTF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Roots from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Roots from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Roots from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RROTF opened at $2.71 on Friday. Roots has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $3.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88.

Roots Corp. engages in the provision of leather goods, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the Direct-to-consumer (DTC) and Partners and Other segments. The Direct-to-consumer segment comprises of sales through its corporate retail stores, and e-commerce. The Partners and Other segment consist primarily of the wholesale of Roots-branded products to its international operating partner, and the royalties earned on the retail sales of Roots-branded products by its partner.

