Brokerages Set Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT at €187.00

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €187.00 ($220.00).

A number of analysts have weighed in on SAE shares. Berenberg Bank set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Friday, August 6th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Friday, August 6th. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

SAE stock opened at €140.60 ($165.41) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.02. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of €116.50 ($137.06) and a twelve month high of €249.00 ($292.94). The business’s 50 day moving average is €140.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a PE ratio of -80.11.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.