Brokerages Set Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Target Price at $39.00

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

SYIEY has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of Symrise stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.00. 17,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,336. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Symrise has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $37.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.83.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

