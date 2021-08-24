Bruker Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 1,477 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,348% compared to the average daily volume of 102 call options.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRKR. BTIG Research increased their target price on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $84.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Bruker has a 12-month low of $37.27 and a 12-month high of $85.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.35. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.63 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bruker will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Bruker’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $6,001,725.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at $119,404,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Bruker by 3,381.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,038,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,992 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 14.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,513,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $494,927,000 after acquiring an additional 805,046 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Bruker by 24.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,694,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $237,487,000 after purchasing an additional 723,422 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,205,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,494,000 after purchasing an additional 587,464 shares in the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

