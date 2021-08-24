Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) to report sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Brunswick’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.44 billion. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full-year sales of $5.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.68 billion to $5.76 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%.

Several research analysts have commented on BC shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

NYSE BC opened at $101.11 on Tuesday. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $117.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $102,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Brunswick by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,591,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,223,000 after buying an additional 124,043 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Brunswick by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,702,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,249,000 after buying an additional 185,830 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Brunswick by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,160,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,026,000 after buying an additional 50,299 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Brunswick by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,905,000 after buying an additional 191,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Brunswick by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,455,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,841,000 after buying an additional 19,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

