BZEdge Price Tops $0.0001 (BZE)

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 24th. During the last week, BZEdge has traded down 76.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BZEdge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BZEdge has a market cap of $288,175.34 and $8.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00053845 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.16 or 0.00124836 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.64 or 0.00156959 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,140.52 or 0.99895392 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.35 or 0.00998837 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,232.94 or 0.06708604 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BZEdge

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @BZEdgeCoin . BZEdge’s official website is getbze.com . The official message board for BZEdge is medium.com/@bzedge

