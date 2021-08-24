Cabot Co. (CBT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on September 10th

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.

Cabot has raised its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Cabot has a dividend payout ratio of 28.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cabot to earn $5.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $53.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.56. Cabot has a 12 month low of $34.84 and a 12 month high of $65.25.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.70 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cabot will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cabot stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 60.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 34,894 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Cabot worth $5,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBT shares. Loop Capital raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Northcoast Research raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cabot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

