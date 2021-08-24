Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) & agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Head-To-Head Survey

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) and agilon health (NYSE:AGL) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Caladrius Biosciences and agilon health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caladrius Biosciences N/A -34.46% -32.53% agilon health N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Caladrius Biosciences and agilon health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caladrius Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 agilon health 0 0 9 0 3.00

Caladrius Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 883.61%. agilon health has a consensus target price of $41.38, suggesting a potential upside of 15.70%. Given Caladrius Biosciences’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Caladrius Biosciences is more favorable than agilon health.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Caladrius Biosciences and agilon health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caladrius Biosciences N/A N/A -$8.15 million ($1.36) -0.90 agilon health $1.22 billion 11.47 -$60.05 million N/A N/A

Caladrius Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than agilon health.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.2% of Caladrius Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of agilon health shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Caladrius Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; OLOGO, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina; CLBS16 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was formerly known as NeoStem, Inc. and changed its name to Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. in June 2015. Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

