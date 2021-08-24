Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $48.18

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.18 and last traded at $48.23, with a volume of 3423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.18.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVGW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.50.

The firm has a market cap of $852.71 million, a PE ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGW. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 5.6% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 36.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 49.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 3.0% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 542,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,087,000 after purchasing an additional 15,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 24.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

