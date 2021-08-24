Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $789.56 Million

Analysts expect Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) to announce sales of $789.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $794.50 million and the lowest is $785.00 million. Callaway Golf reported sales of $475.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full year sales of $3.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.37. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ELY shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Callaway Golf has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

ELY stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.83. The stock had a trading volume of 13,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,916. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.02.

In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $64,968.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,584.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $18,513,351.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

